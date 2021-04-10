Kasoa ‘ritual murder’: Family of victim can only be comforted through justice – NDC

Politics of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

The leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has consoled the family of the murdered 10-year-boy at Kasoa.



In a statement sighted by Kasapafmonline.com, the NDC said the family of the murdered boy can only be comforted through a swift application of law and the perpetrators punished.



“The Leadership, as well as the entire rank and file of the NDC, join the family and friends and indeed the entire nation, in mourning the loss of this young and promising boy much beloved by his family and community,” the statement signed by the Communication Director of the NDC, Kakra Essamuah said.



The NDC further called on the Akufo-Addo-led administration to work assiduously if not to halt, reduce the rate of crime being witnessed in the country in recent times.



Arrest



The fetish priestess was arrested Wednesday, April 7, 2021, by armed Police from Greater Accra Regional Police headquarters.



One other person at the shrine was picked also arrested.



The main suspect - Solomon Adjololo popularly known as Okomfo Rasta who is husband to the fetish priestess was later picked up.



Meanwhile, the Ofaakor District Magistrate Court on Tuesday remanded into police custody the two teenagers who allegedly killed the 11-year-old boy last Saturday at Coca Cola, near Lamptey Mills in Kasoa.







The accused persons are to reappear on April 20, 2021. The court was presided over by Her Worship, Mrs Rosemond Vera Ocloo.



The accused, Felix Nyarko, 15, and Nicholas Kini, 18, are alleged to have conspired to kill the Class Four pupil of the Maranatha School, Ishmael Mensah for a money ritual.



The suspects had earlier revealed to police after their arrest that, a fetish priest directed them to bring human parts for ritual money that would make them rich overnight after taking the number on a Television.



Meanwhile, the deceased was buried on Thursday in accordance with Islamic custom.



Below is the full statement



PRESS STATEMENT BY THE NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS ON THE MURDER OF YOUNG ISHMAEL MENSAH ABDALLAH AT KASOA.



It is with extreme shock and disbelief that the National Democratic Congress received news of the gruesome murder of a ten-year-old boy called Ishmael Mensah Abdallah at Kasoa in the Central Region by his own teenaged acquaintances for ritual purposes.



The Leadership, as well as the entire rank and file of the NDC, join the family and friends and indeed the entire nation, in mourning the loss of this young and promising boy much beloved by his family and community.



It is the expectation of the National Democratic Congress that the appropriate authorities will ensure that the bereaved family are comforted by the swiftness of the application of the law to punish the perpetrators and all who may be behind this dastardly murder.







The NDC has taken due notice of the fact that there appears to be a fashionable craze towards the acquisition of quick wealth by many of our countrymen and women and the youth in particular, without the attendant hard, morally sound and lawful means of obtaining same. We deem this development as a dangerous trend that has to be condemned and discouraged by all and sundry.



It is a development which the NDC is unquestionably opposed to, or else we risk bequeathing to the youth a practice and a lifestyle that cannot build this nation.



We further wish to draw the attention of the Akufo-Addo government to the plethora of crimes whose resolution has dragged on interminably, thus encouraging the perpetuation of the culture of impunity.



We encourage the youth to look out for honest, hard-working, and accomplished persons as their role models. The wealth which has been improperly obtained should never be an attraction for the upcoming youth of this great nation.



In this regard, we call on the Akufo-Addo government to speed up investigations and crank the wheels of justice so that the country can rid itself of the odious reminder of this unfortunate event.



May the soul of young Ishmael Mensah Abdallah rest in peace.



ISSUED ON FRIDAY 9TH APRIL, 2021



KAKRA ESSAMUAH



DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS