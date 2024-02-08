Kasoa ritual murder: Conduct finger print exam to confirm my innocence – 2nd accused

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The 18-year-old teenager who has been accused together with a 15-year-old juvenile is urging the High Court in Accra to order a fingerprint examination on exhibits retrieved from the crime scene.



According to him, the examination will confirm his innocence that he played no role in the death of the 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah Abdallah for the said alleged money ritual.



The two teenagers have been charged with conspiracy and murder of the 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah Abdallah and are facing trial before the High Court in Accra presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo.



While the 15-year-old juvenile (1st Accused) has admitted the offense and stated that they “committed the crime together,” the young offender (2nd Accused) has denied the charges.



In Court on Thursday, February 8, 2024, the 18-year-old 2nd Accused while testifying said he told the dead body of Ishmael Mensah Abdallah to kill him if he had a hand in his death when the body was placed before them in the police van upon arrest.