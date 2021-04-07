Kasoa ritual killing: Murdered boy to be buried tomorrow

General News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: GNA

Ishmael Abdallah, the 10-year-old boy allegedly murdered at Kasoa in the Central Region, for money rituals, is to be buried tomorrow, Thursday, April 8, 2021.



Mr Samed Akalilu, spokesperson for the Family, told the Ghana News Agency that the family was preparing feverishly to pick the body from the Police for burial on Thursday in line with Islamic religion.



“Yesterday, when we went to Court, our expectation was that the body of Ishmael would be given to us but unfortunately, it could not happen. However, from the hints we have received, everything indicates that we will get the body tomorrow so we can proceed to bury our dead according to Islamic customs and rituals,” he said.



