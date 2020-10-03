General News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Kasoa now a breeding ground for international criminals – Minister laments

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan

The Central Regional Minister Kwamena Duncan has observed that Kasoa which is one of the populous communities in the region has now become a hub for breeding criminal activities.



According to him, although the Central Region is a very secured area, the Kasoa enclave seems to be volatile considering the increasing crime rate in the area.



“As a naive, novice person, in terms of security matters, I see it as a major National Security matter which requires some other collaboration with other security setups. This is because it’s become like a dormitory area for criminals and then again, the rate at which that place is also growing, you have all manner of persons there across the sub region. Foreign nationals are found there..." he stated.



"From daily reports I get from the commander, most of the criminal activities, that’s where it comes from. So it’s become like a ready enclave where if people with crime-minded agenda want to recruit, they are able to get them. Whether to knock down somebody, whether to hit at an opponent and all of that, it’s easy to recruit such individuals so it has remained the Waterloo in terms of crime control and crime management and so it also transports easily into election violence. That is one major area that as a Chairman of the Regional Security Council continues to confront me...” he added.



He also identified Ajumako/Enyan/Essiam as an area cited for electoral violence considering recent happenings during the voter’s registration.





