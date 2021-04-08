Kasoa must get a special security architecture - Former Central Regional Minister

General News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

Kwamena Duncan, former Central Regional Minister, says the Police at Kasoa shouldn't be blamed for the crimes happening at Kasoa in the Central Region.



According to him, Kasoa is "an everyday crime spot" adding the rate of criminal activities there is disturbing.



He stated that the Police in the area can't be blamed for the crimes because there are limited number of Police stationed to safeguard the residents.



"We can't blame the Police because, when you look at the entire Kasoa enclave and take the number of Police posts there, I'm not sure it will reach four or five. Aside from that, the Police numbers are not there. In fact, the Police requirement of Kasoa, without exaggerating, must be more than a Region and that they must have a lot of Police posts," he said.



Kwamena Duncan was reacting to the gruesome murder of a young boy at Kasoa days ago.



To him, it's about time the security authorities looked at the security architecture of Kasoa and tightened security in the community.



"Whether we like it or not, if we don't develop or design a special security architecture for Kasoa and its enclave, Accra will continue to suffer because the criminals will leave there and hit Accra. So, Kasoa must get a special security architecture," he stressed on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme.



