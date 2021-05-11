Kasoa murder: Runaway fetish priest arrested in fresh case

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: Atinka Online

The on-the-run Fetish priest in Kasoa Murder, whose name was given as Wazinga, has been arrested in another case of attempted ritual killing.



Wazinga was arrested after attempting to perform money rituals for another person.



It will be recalled that two teenagers, aged 16 and 17 respectively, on Saturday, April 3, 2021, were arrested for allegedly murdered a 10-year old boy in Lamptey Mills a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region.



According to reports, the two boys lured the deceased into an uncompleted building and hit him with a club, killing him instantly.



It took the timely intervention of the Police to stop eyewitnesses who had attempted to lynch the two boys.



On Wednesday 7th April 2021, The Eastern Region Police Command arrested a fetish priestess, Charity Mensah and one Desmond for their roles in the Murder of Ishmeal.



Charity Mensah’s husband, Wazinga who is the main fetish priest, managed to escape.



The fetish priestess was, however, granted bail after some time.



But in the latest development, Wazinga has been arrested by the Suhum Police Command in a fresh case of ritual murder.



Confirming the incident to Kaakyire Ofori Ayim on Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Gyasehene of Amanase Traditional Council, Nana Addo Agyekum, said Wazinga and some other suspects were arrested in an attempt to abduct a child in Amanase for rituals.



Nana Addo Agyekum revealed that Wazinga’s accomplice posed as a mad man with a special drink in a bottle to lure kids for rituals.



“After Wazinga escaped Police arrest, we assured the Police that we will definitely get him. So on Friday 7th May 2021 my youth informed me that a suspicious man had visited Wazinga’s shrine. After the visit, the youth informed me that the man who visited Wazinga is roaming in Amanase and its environs posed as a mad man. I then asked them to monitor his movements. On Sunday 9th May the youth confronted the supposed mad man, who upon sensing danger, confirmed that he came to see Wazinga and has been asked to bring some items to commence a ritual. My boys seized his phone in the process. Wazinga who did not know the phone of his client had been seized called and thinking he was talking to his client, he asked why his client was wasting time after he had asked him to bring the items for the rituals ”, Nana Addo Agyekum narrated to Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.



Nana Addo Agyekum revealed that it took the timely intervention of the Suhum Police Command to prevent the youth of Amanase from setting the shrine ablaze.



Wazinga is currently in the custody of the Suhum Police Command.