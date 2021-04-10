Kasoa money ritual murder: Dr. Asah Asante 'descends' on MPs

General News of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

Senior Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Kwame Asah Asante has advised Members of Parliament (MPs) to be wary of their way of living.



He partly blamed the MPs for the insatiable behaviour of the youth to look for quick money, hence seeking money rituals.



Dr Asah Asante, speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' in relation to the gruesome murder at Kasoa, explained that the extravagant lifestyles of the Parliamentarians are a causative factor leading children and the youth to search for a shortcut to enrich themselves.



He noted that MPs are deemed to be role models, therefore the young ones imitate what they see them do.



He expounded that the MPs, in their line of service, end up amassing so much wealth to themselves which sends a bad signal to those looking up to them.



''They are role models. We watch them; we watch them speak in Parliament. As soon as they enter into politics, they return home with huge money and you ask yourself where did they get all this money from," he said.



Dr Asah Asante advised the MPs to live an exemplary life.