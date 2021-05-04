Kasoa killing: Police ascertains age of juvenile suspect

General News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: 3 News

The Police prosecutor handling the matter involving a juvenile and an accused person alleged to have killed an 11-year-old boy for rituals says officials have ascertained the age of one of the juvenile suspects.



TV3’s Komla Adom who was in court on Tuesday, May 4 reported that Chief inspector Ernest Agbo told an Ofaakor District court, investigations reveal records available at the school of the juvenile Felix Nyarko show he was born on September 1, 2005.



He told the court even though the said hospital where the juvenile was claimed to have been born had no records of him, the police is satisfied the individual is 16 years.



He prayed the court to allow some more time for the service to conclude the duplicate case docket to be sent to the Attorney General’s office for advice for the case to proceed.

The case has been adjourned to May 19.