Kasoa is now a hub of serious crime, tighten up security - Government told

Politics of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A communications team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Richard Manuribe, has opined that Kasoa is now a hub of criminal activities.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said crimes such as robbery, murder and other criminal activities are on the rise.



To him, the security agencies must address the rising incidents of criminal activities in the area.



He has, therefore, challenged the National Security Minister to take the matter up and end it once and for all.



He noted that the security apparatus must tighten up security in the area.



Richard Manuribe also called on the MP, Hawa Koomson to use her position as a cabinet minister to bring insecurity situation in Kasoa before the President.



He was reacting to the murder of the 10-year-old boy by two teenagers for alleged ritual purposes.



He described the incident as troubling and painful revealing the deceased was his uncle’s son.



Richard Manuribe added that the Police in Kasoa are aware of the crimes in the area and those behind them and the best way to deal with it is to clamp down on them.