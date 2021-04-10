'Kasoa is a violent place' - Allotey Jacobs claims

General News of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

The tragic death of 11-year-old Ishmael Mensah Abdallah has revived discussions on security challenges in Ghana.



Some communities in the country have been described as the hub of criminal activities; one of such communities is Kasoa in the Central Region where the murder of the young boy occurred.



The suspects, Felix Nyarko, 16, and Nicholas Kini, 17, allegedly murdered Ishmael Mensah Abdallah for money rituals.



The suspects have been remanded into Police custody.



Meanwhile, Ishmael Mensah's mortal remains have been buried.



Reacting to the incident on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Bernard Allotey Jacobs gave the history of Kasoa and how criminals found their way into the community.



"Kasoa now is a violent place," he stated categorically while giving the etymology of Kasoa.



