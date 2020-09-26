Regional News of Saturday, 26 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

Kasoa and Ajumako hot spots for election 2020 - Central Regional Minister tells IGP

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan

The Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has stated that the Central Region is safe when it comes to security for election 2020 but Kasoa and Ajumako are now hotspots which Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh, and Regional Command need to do something about before, during and after the elections.



According to him, as Head of Regional Security Council in the Region, he will do everything possible to bring law and order to all parts of the Region but the IGP should have critical look on Kasoa and Ajumako since those places are not safe.



The IGP added that he is aware of reported cases in Kasoa and Ajumako adding that the Police Command will restore peace in these areas.



Mr Boanuh made this known when he visited the Region to have firsthand information about the security in the Region and measures the Regional Police Command has put in place to curtail any crime as the nation gears up for election 2020.



The Omanhene of Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabrima Nana Kwasi Atta II also appealed to the Police to ensure safety in the country.





