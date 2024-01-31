Kasoa-Winneba Road designated National Security priority - Ministry of Roads and Highways

General News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has officially declared the Kasoa-Winneba road as a national security priority due to its crucial national significance and consistent heavy traffic.



Nasir Yartey, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ministry of Roads and Highways, made this announcement during an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show (CBS) on Wednesday, January 31.



Yartey further revealed that the Adenta-Dodowa road has also been identified as a national security priority.



"That road (Adenta to Dodowa) and the Kasoa-Winneba road have been designated as National Security priority because of the volume of traffic and the importance of those roads."



In addition to the national security designation, Yartey mentioned that the Kasoa-Winneba road is set to undergo dualization.



"The minister has also awarded that section to another contractor who has commenced work." The move is expected to enhance the road's capacity and address the persistent traffic challenges.



