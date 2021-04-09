Kasoa Ritual Killing: Blame parents first – Ras Mubarak

General News of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak emphasizing on the adage, “Charity begins at home”, says that every ‘bad’ child's parent must be held responsible for their children turning out that way.



He noted that children spend most of their time at home and if they do not turn out well, their parents are to blame.



The politician made this comment on the back of the recent Kasoa ritual killing where two teenagers murdered an 11-year-old boy for money rituals in an interview on the Happy Morning Show hosted by Raymond Nyamador.



Being a father of a 10-year old boy himself, Ras Mubarak shared, “We have let the country down. Charity begins at home. I have a 10-year-old son and when I heard the news, I could put myself in the shoes of the father of the murdered child. Clearly, parents of these kids (killers) have to be held responsible. Any parent with a bad kid should be blamed because they say charity begins at home”.



According to him, the Ghanaian society must also be held responsible for the recent teen murder in Kasoa.



“The kind of things our community promotes and supports has brought us here. The kind of things children hear, especially from sermons of pastors who claim they can jump to Swiss banks to get money for their congregation”.



He motioned, sermons in our churches these days have all become “money, money, money”.







Ras Mubarak intimated that growing up, everyone aimed at making an honest living no matter the kind of work they did but observes that the societal value of hard work no more exists. “Our society has let us down. We see youngsters flaunting money on social media and no one is interested in knowing their source of wealth”.



On his authority, the legislature must enact laws which demand persons with unexplained wealth to explain their sources.



10-year-old boy Ishmael Mensah Abdallah was killed by two teenagers for money rituals in Kasoa.



Ishmael’s two teenage friends, Felix Nyarko, 16, and Nicholas Kiki, 18, murdered him with the intentions of using his body parts for money rituals.