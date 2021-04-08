Kasoa Murder: Attorney General calls for urgent investigation to determine ages of suspects

General News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame has asked the Director-General of the Police CID to quicken investigations to determine the actual age of the teenagers accused of murdering a 10-year-old boy in Kasoa.



Suspects Felix Nyarko and Nicholas Kiki are believed to be 16 and 18 years respectively. However, their ages are currently being contended.



According to Attorney General, the age of the suspects is necessary to determine their prosecution.



He emphasized that if they turn out to be minors, their prosecution must end within 6 months failing which they will have to be discharged.



Kasoa Murder



The Awutu Ofankor District Court on Tuesday remanded two boys who allegedly killed a 10-year-old into police custody.



The suspects, Felix Nyarko, 16, and Nicholas Kini, 18, are alleged to have gruesomely murdered Ishmael Mensah Abdallah with the intention of using his body parts for rituals.



The suspects told the police they initially wanted to kidnap the boy, demand ¢5000 ransom from his family before going ahead to kill him and get the needed body part for the spiritualist.



They lured deceased Ishmael from his home to a nearby uncompleted building where the second accused, Kini, hit the back of his neck with the wooden handle of pickaxe and Felix hitting him with a cement block.



The fetish priest who allegedly directed the suspects to kill their friend has also been arrested.