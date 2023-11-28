Kasoa Millennium City calls on Dampare to call police officers to order

General News of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kasoa Millennium City petty traders residents are not happy with the way and manner some officers of the Central Regional police command allegedly continue to harass them.



According to them, an individual has erected a huge wall in front of their shops hence depriving them of livelihoods and they allege that they are protecting the wall by threatening to arrest anyone who does business on the said land.



They cited an instance where the supposed developer brought more than 100 police officers to take possession of their properties about three months ago.



They are therefore appealing to IGP George Dampare to stop his men from being used by landguards and do proper policing.



"I bought my land way back in 1996 from the late Nana Wiabo and now they are using police to harass me," a resident lamented.



Most of the residents are very angry with Gomoa East district chief executive, Honourable Solomon Darko Quarm for supposedly betraying them. They accused the DCE of providing maximum security to the developer.



'We pay our taxes to the assembly and yet the DCE will front erection of wall in front of our shops," they stated.