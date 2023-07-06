Kasoa-Mallam Road submerged in flood waters after 30 minutes of rain

General News of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Early morning rains on Thursday, July 6, 2023, on the Kasoa-Mallam stretch saw portions of the road cut through by flood water, leading to vehicular traffic on the road.



Portions of the road around the West Hills Junction, SCC traffic intersection, through to the Ataala-Old Barrier, were heavily affected by the situation, as GhanaWeb's video journalist, Kwame Adzaho-Amenortor, captured.



He also reports that the rains, which lasted for about 30 minutes, affected the movement of commuters on that side of the road, making it difficult for them to find cars to commute them to and fro.



The flood situation, which is mostly caused by running water from the adjourning hills in the area has become a repeated concern that residents in the area are worried about, GhanaWeb’s reporter added.



He also reports that the residents are calling on the right authorities to urgently attend to this situation to ensure that the recurrent damages are rectified on the road.



They have also asked that the government re-engages road engineers to help solve this problem.



Watch a video of the flooded road below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:



















Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



















AE/WA