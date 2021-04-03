Kasoa: Father allegedly rapes daughter, niece and step-daughter

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: Atinka Online

A 53-year-old man has been remanded into police custody by the Ofaakor Circuit Court in Kasoa, in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region, for allegedly defiling and raping his 13-year-old biological daughter at Kasoa CP.



The suspect, Kwabena Nkrumah was arrested after the victim complained to her mother of pains in her abdomen following the act.



Narrating the incident, the mother of the girl, Akua Bawa, told Atinka News that this was the third time her husband had committed such an act.



According to her, the suspect raped his stepdaughter and later raped his niece who was staying with them, and that the issues were settled out.



Meanwhile, the victim is said to be traumatized and developing psychological implications.



The suspect was remanded into police custody on the 29th of March, 2021, and is expected to reappear in court on the 12th of April, 2021.



According to Akua, she is financially incapacitated to follow through with the court process



In view of this, she is worried the suspect (Kwabena Nkrumah) will further cause damage to the family if left off the hook.



She is, therefore, appealing for assistance for the victim and for justice to be served.