Regional News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: GNA

Kasaug Paramount Chief votes, calls for peace in Bawku enclave

File Photo : Voting Booth

Naba Asigri Abugrago Azork II, the Paramount Chief of Kasaug Traditional Area in the Upper East Region has cast his vote and called on residents of Bawku enclave to preserve the prevailing peace in the area.



The Paramount Chief who was accompanied by his elders noted that all the tribes in the Kusaug Kingdom were one and united to maintain the peace and unity that currently existed among them presently and even after the election.



He called on all political parties to accept the results as declared by the Electoral Commission and noted that anyone who threatened the peace of the area would not be tolerated.



The Paramount Chief, who was verified through the facial verification system, cast his vote at the Pentecost Church Polling station in the Bawku Central Constituency where five candidates are contesting.



The candidates are Mr Mahama Ayariga of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Madam Agbanwa Gabiana Abugri of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr David Kwesi Ayaba of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Mr Kasim Siniwani of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) and Mr Isaac Kaame of the National Democratic Party (NDP).



At about 1115 hours, 207 out of the 602 persons expected to cast votes had gone through the process successfully without any hitches.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.