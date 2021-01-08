Politics of Friday, 8 January 2021

Karma will reward me for preserving the legacies of Atta-Mills - Koku Anyidoho

CEO of Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has stated categorically that Karma will reward him for being loyal to the late Professor John Evans Atta-Mills.



He indicated that his sacrifice and the decision to invest in preserving the legacies of the late Mills would pave a way for Karma to reward him handsomely.



According to him, just as Karma has rewarded and paid Alban Bagbin, Karma will do same to him.



He was responding to the election of Alban Bagbin as the Speaker of Parliament.



He opined that the current Speaker has paid his dues in the past and when he was the Minority Leader of his side, he nominated the late Peter Ala Adjetey as Speaker at a point when former President Kufour did not want it so.



He had in a tweet stated that "Certainly, karma is not a bitch when you invest in it properly: in 2005, when he was Minority Leader, Hon Bagbin was prepared to lead the NDC to maintain Peter Ala Adjetey as Speaker but Prez Kufuor did not want it so. Today, some NPP MPs have paid Bagbin back positively.”



Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio on 87.5Fm, Koku Anyidoho said Bagbin supported Ala Adjetey because he had had so much confidence in him.



He said the current support Ala Adjetey because he was objective and today, some two MPs in the NPP have rewarded Bagbin.







The law of Karma is not a bitch. Karma will pay you back on good terms.



"What I am doing for President Atta-Mill; investing in his legacy, Karma will pay me heavily in good term for keeping the legacies of the late Mills alive.”



He insisted that Karma will pay him and reward him as it has paid Bagbin today.



To him, Karma rewards positively and when you invest in it, you will be rewarded.



The Atta-Mills Institute is set up as a non-governmental and non-profit, Policy Brainbox with a social-democratic orientation.



With a Mindset Transformational approach to shaping and driving the discourse of nation-building, we are focused on creating a centre of, research, learning, and information dissemination anchored to the ideas/ideals that defined the human existence of John Evans Atta-Mills, Vice President and President of the Republic of Ghana, between 1996-2000 and 2009-2012, respectively.



The objective of the Institute is to constantly create the necessary critical thinking platforms to engage, government, the private sector players, and actors in the civil society sphere, in order to openly and transparently discuss issues that are impacting negatively on nation-building so as to build consensus on the best ways of retooling our approach to national development.



It has a mission of striving for the betterment of human existence through deliberate positive disruptive thinking and teaching techniques of growing knowledge base.