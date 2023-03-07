Karaga MP rewards students, teachers in constituency for distinguishing themselves

Regional News of Tuesday, 7 March 2023

Twenty-Three(23) persons including some pupils and teachers in the Karaga District of the Northern Region have been rewarded by the Member of Parliament (MP) Dr. Mohammed Amin Anta for distinguishing themselves.



Staff of the Ghana Education Service (GES) were also recognized at Independence Day Awards, which is the first of its kind in the area.



According to the MP it was in recognition of their hard work and contribution to the developmental drive of the area.



The 23 awardee included 2 pupils at the primary school level, students at the JHS level, and 7 students at the SHS level.



Seven (7) GES staff including teachers received flat screens as their reward from the MP while the overall best teacher went to Yakubu Osman of Pishigu D/A Primary School who received 2000 Ghana Cedis.



Dr. Mohammed Amin Anta who was speaking at the event to commemorate the 66th Independence Celebration said, “education remains the surest way to accelerate our development and I hope this modest support will motivate all stakeholders to do more in the development of education in my constituency".



The awards program held in Karaga was unique as it recognized excellence by teachers, students, and GES staff. Awardees took home motorbikes, TV sets, branded books, learning materials and cash awards.



"Congratulations to all awardees and thanks to the Selection Committee for a great job. Special thanks to the Hon. Regional Minister, Alhaji Saani Sayibu, Mayor of Tamale, Hon. Sule Salifu, NPP Regional Chairman, Mbantima Samba, Regional Treasurer Agenda, Regional NADMO Coordinator, Abdallah DC, the Hon. DCE of Karaga, Staff of the Assembly, the District Director of Education and his staff, Traditional rulers, Assembly Members and my Constituency Chairman Alhaj Bashiru and the other Executives – for gracing the event”, he said.



