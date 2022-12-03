Karaga MP pays school fees of 75 tertiary students

Regional News of Saturday, 3 December 2022

Source: Kumbundoo/Jata FM

Some 75 students from the Karaga Constituency who are schooling at or have gained admission into various tertiary institutions across the country have received financial support from their Member of Parliament, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam.



The support which is in excess of Ghc 100,000 is drawn from the Anta Education Fund, a scholarship fund established three years ago by the MP with the aim to improve access to tertiary education by eradicating the financial bottlenecks that has proven a nemesis for young people who are seeking higher education.



This is the third time Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has made such an intervention. His first two of such gestures saw 130 students benefit from various scholarship packages. Some 205 students have now benefited from the Fund since its inception in 2019.



The MP, a former Tamale Mayor, disclosed during a ceremony held in Karaga to disburse the funds, that he saw the need to establish the Fund because the education of more and more young people from the constituency were being curtailed at the tertiary level over economic factors. With the Scholarship meant also to improve access to education and ensure the development of the human resource base of his constituency, Hon Amin said young people had no excuse anymore but to capitalise on the opportunity to seek higher education.



Hon. Amin who is also a deputy energy minister touted his achievement in the education sector saying for the two years that he has been the MP for the area, he has facilitated the establishment of the Pishigu Senior High School and Nyong Vocational and Technical Institute, two schools which are preparing to admit its first batch of students for the upcoming academic year.



Mohammed Abdul Raheem, a beneficiary who has been admitted into the University for Development Studies in an interview expressed his profound gratitude to the lawmaker, saying his intervention will go a long way to put himself and his likes through school.



Iddrisu Mariam, another beneficiary, said Hon. Amin's intervention could not have come at a better time as she has lost previous admissions because of her inability to raise the needed funds to pay her way through school.



