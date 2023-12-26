Karaga MP lists 30 major projects, interventions achieved in 3 years

Regional News of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Karaga Constituency in the Northern Region, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has listed 30 major projects and interventions he superintended since he was voted for some three years ago.



The projects cover health, education, youth development, roads and other infrastructure which have all been achieved under his watch with some at various advanced stages of completion.



Find details of the list of projects below;



A. Electricity



1. Extension of electricity to 89 towns and villages with almost 100% electricity access



2. ⁠Streetlights for all communities



B. Water



100 boreholes drilled with half of them mechanized



C. Education



1. New Pishigu Senior High School



2. ⁠New Nyong Technical Institute



3. ⁠3-Unit Classroom blocks completed at Sadugu, Takalgu and Kambonsiya. Also, 3-Unit Classroom Blocks (on-going) at Janpkihi, and Natigu



4. ⁠Anta Education Fund supported fees for 500 beneficiaries in tertiary education institutions



5. ⁠The Independence Day Awards to Best Teachers and Students



6. ⁠One-Teacher-One Laptop programme which distributed 140 laptops



D. Health



1. A Maternity Block at Karaga District Hospital



2. ⁠CHPS compounds completed at Kpason and Namang. CHPS Compounds on-going at Saandua.



3. ⁠A New Ambulance to add to the One-Constituency-One- Ambulance



4. ⁠Maternity Block at Bagli Health Center (on-going)



5. ⁠Agenda 111 Hospital Project (on-going)



6. ⁠Nurses Quarters at Tamalgu (on-going)



7. ⁠36 Motor-King Ambulances distributed to communities



E. Roads



1. Feeder Road infrastructure projects completed in Zogu, Nyingali, Kupali, Kpasablo, Monkula, Zinyeli, Binduli, Sakulo, kpaglo, Tulinga, Nyenbgolo



2. Feeder roads infrastructure in Nyong, Bagurugu, Tamalgu, Nambrugu, Sugri-Yilang, and many others (On-going)



F. Other Infrastructure



1. Karaga Community Centre



2. Karaga Astro Turf Football Stadium



3. Police stations in Pishigu and Yemo Karaga



4. ⁠A Community Market in Tamalgu



5. ⁠Extension of telephone network to Bagurugu, Napoligu, Tamalgu, Jenpkihi, Maane, Kopkelga, Bagli, and Namburugu



G. Community Empowerment/Poverty Reduction Programs



1. One Woman One Acre (free farming for 25,000 women)



2. ⁠Sewing machines for girls in Apprentice, and distributed 230 sewing machines



3. ⁠Microcredit facility for 600 women beneficiaries



4. ⁠Sheabutter Processing Facilities in Zankali and Sung. A third one in Bagurugu is yet to be completed.



5. ⁠20 Motor-King Bikes distributed to farmers for the transportation of their farm produce.