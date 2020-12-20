General News of Sunday, 20 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Kaneshie market on fire

A portion of the Kaneshie Central Market in Accra is reported to be on fire.



It is unknown what the cause of the inferno is but this comes a few days after the Kantamanto market in the Central Business District of Accra was gutted under strange circumstances.



Some of the traders expressed suspicion that it could be a case of arson and, so, called for thorough investigations into the disaster.



Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have been called to the scene and the situation is calm, 3news.com can confirm.



The fire at the Kaneshie market comes after similar incidents at the Koforidua market in the Eastern Region and already mentioned Kantamanto market.



The Ashanti Regional Command of GNFS, DOIII Desmond Ackah, had told Akoma FM over the week that the Service has picked intelligence that some persons are masterminding to set fire at markets, government buildings and public structures just to destabilise and to displace business entities for reasons best known to them.

