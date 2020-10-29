Regional News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Kandifo Institute exhorts Ghanaians to prioritize peace ahead of December 7 polls

Ghana is set to go to the polls on December 7, 2020

An economic, governance and leadership think tank, Kandifo Institute, has encouraged Ghanaians to prioritize and pledge to peace as the country prepares to hold its December 7 parliamentary and presidential elections.



In an exclusive interview with UniversNews on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, the Executive Director of the Institute, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, highlighted the need to maintain peace because it provides “much more opportunity to live In a safer environment than to want to destroy.”



“We want to keep encouraging people that peace is a must. It is relevant to sign up to peace…so we always encourage young people to pledge for peace ahead of the December polls,” he urged.



According to him, Ghana needs a new order and a paradigm shift in leadership, hence, it is important to focus more on the youth with regards to leadership, since it is easier to impact the youth, than the elderly.



He noted that “When we talk of leadership, we can’t focus on anyone else except the youth, because every elderly person has been a younger person and every younger person will be an elderly person so if you focus on that range bracket, the entire continent of Africa has 57 percent been young people.



“So in terms of the larger market of people, you can impact their mind, transform their mind, help with their carrier choice, help with their educational values is young people and those age brackets are critically important.”

