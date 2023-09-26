Kan Dapaah sues Barker-Vormawor; demands GH¢10m over bribery allegation

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of National Security, Kan Dapaah, has filed a lawsuit against the convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.



The suit comes in response to allegations made by Barker-Vormawor, who claimed that the National Security Minister and other government officials met with him in 2021, offering a sum of one million dollars to silence him.



Barker-Vormawor made these allegations following his release by the police after being arrested on September 22, along with others, for organizing a demonstration in Accra that violated a restraining order obtained by the police.



In his legal action, Kan Dapaah seeks various remedies, including a declaration from the court that Barker-Vormawor's statements are defamatory. He also demands the recovery of ten million Ghana Cedis (GH¢10,000,000.00) in general damages, which encompasses aggravated and/or exemplary damages for defamation arising from Barker-Vormawor's statements.



Furthermore, Kan Dapaah insists on an apology and retraction of the alleged defamatory remarks.



He also seeks a perpetual injunction to prevent Barker-Vormawor from repeating similar or other defamatory statements against him.



Barker-Vormawor had asserted that he was offered a tempting sum of $1 million and enticing government positions to cease his activism, which he believed was tarnishing the government's image.



Despite claiming to possess evidence supporting his allegations, he has yet to make these documents public.





Below is the suit















Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/SEA