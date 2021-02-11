General News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: Atinka Online

Kan Dapaah’s response to military invasion an 'insult' – Adib Saani

Adib Saani, Security Analyst

Foreign policy and security analyst, Adib Saani, has described the Minister-Designate for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah’s response to the military invasion in Parliament on 6th January 2021 during the election of a Speaker of Parliament as an insult.



According to Adib Saani, the response by the Minister-designate is disingenuous.



The statement by the Foreign Policy and security analyst, Adib Saani, comes after the Minister-Designate for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah told the appointment committee of Parliament the military acted on the command of a military commander who felt that things were getting out a hand and decided to go and restore order in Parliament.



Some armed military personnel stormed parliament on 6th January 2021 to restore order while chaos broke out over the election of Speaker of Parliament.



The heavily armed personnel were, however, chased out by some MPs who chanted the national anthem while some MPs were seen speaking to the military to move back.



“This is something that shouldn’t have happened”, Albert Kan-Dapaah told the appointment committee.



Speaking to host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Foreign Policy and security analyst, Adib Saani, stated that it was obvious the call for the military to invade Parliament during the inauguration was from a higher authority and not an action of a military commander.



“Generally his answers were okay, but to say that the military invasion of parliament was based on an order of a military commander is disingenuous and also an insult to the people of Ghana. Clearly, the command came from someone from a bigger source of higher authority and not a military commander. So for the blame to be apportioned all of a sudden on a military officer is tantamount to denigrating the military,” he added.