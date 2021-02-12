General News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: Edward Acquah, Contributor

Kan-Dapaah’s attack on security analysts hilarious, laughable – Adib Saani

Foreign Policy and Security Analyst, Mr Adib Saani

Foreign Policy and Security Analyst, Mr Adib Saani has said that it is unacceptable for the National Security Minister-designate, Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah to question the credibility of security analysts who criticised and called for his removal during his first four years in office.



Appearing before Parliament’s Appointments Committee Wednesday, Mr Kan-Dapaah took aim at Adib Saani and another Security Analyst, Adam Bona, accusing the two of lacking credibility to pose as security experts and comment on national security issues.



In a quick rebuttal on GBC's Behind the News, Mr Saani, who sounded surprised by the minister’s remarks, described his comments as “hilarious and laughable.”



He argued that calls for the removal of the minister in the past were justifiable as they were informed by a number of national security scares that hit the country when Mr Kan-Dapaah took over as National Security Minister in 2017.



“I find it extremely laughable for an accountant now a security capo to question the credibility of someone or group of persons who have been trained all their lives as security practitioners. It is something I find quite hilarious. We [Adib Saani and Adam Bona] in the past catalogued a number of reasons we think makes Hon. Kan-Dapaah not fit to be the National Security Minister.



“Key amongst them is what happened at Ayawaso West Wuogon; his inability to pre-empt and prevent the Western Togoland from taking over parts of the Volta Region; the issue of the military invasion of the Volta enclave; his scandal that broke; high profile murder cases, and a lot of other cases,” Mr Saani said.



He indicated that security analysts play an important role in helping to safeguard the security of the country, stressing that “we will continue to speak truth to power in the interest of the country.”



Mr Saani further described as disingenuous a claim by Mr Kan-Daapah that a Commander ordered the military to invade Parliament during the election of a Speaker for the 8th Parliament.



“I find it disingenuous and an insult to the intelligence of Ghanaians for anyone to think that this initiative was taken by a military commander when we all know that it came from somewhere way above him,” he said.



Mr Kan-Dapaah also justified the deployment of military officers as security details for some public officials, saying that the Ghana Police Service are sometimes not up to the task when it comes to the level of security equipment needed for specific cases.



Reacting to this, Mr Saani said the practice of “civilianising” the military cannot be justified, cautioning that the military may lose its relevance and respect if the phenomenon is not nipped in the bud.



He said a number of military officers “are not happy about the situation” and urged the government to resource the police to be able to effectively discharge their duties.



He expressed hope that the Security and Intelligence Agencies Act would be implemented if Mr Kan-Dapaah secured the nod to commence another four-year term as National Security Minister.