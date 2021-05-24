Kan Dapaah’s action on assault on Caleb Kudah commendable -Manasseh

General News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

Investigative Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, has said the National Security deserves commendations following the manner they handled the assault meted out to Citi FM journalist Caleb Kudah by some of their operatives.



Speaking on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday May 22, he said “We have heard a lot of people come out to say what they were taken through in the hands of the so-called national security operatives.



“And we remember the modern Ghana issue.



“National Security assured of a similar investigations but they didn’t come out to tell us exactly what they found or what action they had taken.



“So if in this case the ministry has gone a step forward to investigate and told the public that their officers and operatives acted inappropriately,



“Then they deserve some level of commendations to even admit.”



The Ministry of National Security has completed its investigations into the recent alleged assault on Citi FM journalist Caleb Kudah.



According to Kan Dapaah, who issued a statement dated Thursday, May 20, 2021, the conduct of Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman and some police officers on the said day was “inappropriate and contravened the Ministry’s standard operating procedures”



The Committee also established that the journalists’ unauthorised entry into the premises of the Ministry of National Security was unlawful.”



Among the action taken by the Ministry are the reversal of the secondment of Lt Col. Agyeman as Director of Operations and the withdrawal of three police officers as operatives.



Lt. Col. Agyeman is to report to the Chief of Defense Staff for further investigation and appropriate action while the police officers are to report to the Ghana Police Service for investigations and disciplinary action.



The Ministry of National Security wishes to assure the general public and particularly all media practitioners that the Ministry will expeditiously investigate any complaints against any personnel of its agencies.



“The tenets of National Security in Ghana should be based on a Whole-of-Government and a Whole-of-Society approach and cooperation from all well-meaning Ghanaians,” Mr Kan Dapaah stated.



