Kan Dapaah petitioned to intervene in alleged Ngleshie-Domeabra murder plot

Thousands of residents of Ngleshie-Domeabra in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region have urged the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, and the police CID to intervene in an alleged murder plot hatched by some Ga State elements who allegedly hired the services of one Jamel Ibrahim and others to assassinate a Kingmaker of Ngleshie-Domeabra and other prominent personalities.



According to residents, it was past time for the National Security Minister to step in and ensure that operatives of the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) arrested individuals whose names were mentioned by Jamel Ibrahim during his caution statements.



Residents pointed out that Jamel Ibrahim, the assassination plot’s ringleader, was apprehended at the Amanfrom Police Station bus stop a month ago. When he was apprehended, he mentioned the names of several people he claimed were the brains behind the attempted crime.



During interrogation following his arrest, this paper learned that Jamel Ibrahim mentioned the names of individuals who had hired him to commit the crime, but no arrests have been made by the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) personnel since then.



“We are commending the operatives of the Bureau of National Investigations for doing a good job so far in this matter, but what we are now saying is that they must act! We are pleading with the Minister of National Security to impress upon the BNI to come out and tell us why investigations to arrest the other assassins have been delayed,” the residents of Ngleshie-Domeabra stressed.



Per a brief fact of the genesis of the case, Jamel Ibrahim was reported to have visited the private house of the said kingmaker of Ngleshie-Domeabra under the guise of claiming that he has got a hint that one real estate developer has brought in many offensive weapons into Domeabra township.



In this regard, Jamel Ibrahim claimed that he was officially sent by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to come and investigate the matter but this statement of Jamel Ibrahim was found to be a lie.



Sources indicated that Jamel Ibrahim ostensibly visited the private house of the kingmaker in order to clearly identify him so that he [Jamel Ibrahim may not kill the wrong person.