Kan Dapaah offered money and appointments to halt activism - Barker-Vormawor claims

Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, the convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, has leveled serious allegations against the Akufo-Addo government and National Security Minister Kan Dapaah.



According to Barker-Vormawor, they attempted to entice him with money and positions to cease his activism.



The #FixTheCountry group has been an outspoken critic of the government, organizing numerous demonstrations to demand improved measures to alleviate the hardships faced by Ghanaians.



Speaking to reporters on September 22 after his release, Barker-Vormawor disclosed that he and his colleagues rejected the government's offer, which was presented during a meeting with the National Security Minister at an undisclosed location.



He went on to claim that Minister Kan Dapaah threatened them with arrest if they continued their protests.



"Unknown to the government, we have recordings. While I was in the UK, the National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah, called and invited me for a sit-down. The government offered to pay for my flight for a meeting in Ghana," Barker-Vormawor told citinewsroom.



"This was something that was never disclosed to the public, but we met at a safe house for us to stop our activism. We were offered not only money but appointments, with the condition that we cease our activities and prevent citizens from taking to the streets," he added.



According to Barker-Vormawor, when they rejected the offer, Minister Kan Dapaah reportedly stated that they would face arrest if they continued their course of action, asserting that it would be over his "dead body" if any demonstrations were allowed to proceed.



Furthermore, Barker-Vormawor claimed that the government has been attempting to obstruct their mobilization efforts for the past two years.



"I was not surprised that I was ultimately arrested by the government and charged with treason," he stated. "For over two years now, the government has tried to prevent us from mobilizing people."



He also issued a plea to members of the group who may be concerned for their safety, urging them not to participate in activities that put their lives at risk.



"If there's anybody out there who is afraid for their lives, I implore them not to come. The purchase of our democracy should not require people to lose their lives to secure it. I don't subscribe to that view. My belief is that those who have faith in themselves and feel courageous must step out. Even if it's just five people, we will still be here," he advised.



