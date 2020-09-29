General News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Kan Dapaah must resign - Adib Sani on Western Togoland brouhaha

Kan Dapaah, National Security Minister

Security expert, Adib Sani, has called for the resignation of the National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah, as he states that the Ministry has failed to put the situation involving the secessionist group under control.



He made this call in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.



“We didn’t manage this case well from the very first day. We arrested members of the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) training in the bush somewhere and released them. We arrested another group and they were also released. After that period in time, a strong political statement has been made by them. Right from mounting signposts and hoisting their flags. By and large, they [separatist group] have succeeded through years of propaganda.



The government is just trying to save face. Intelligence management has been so abysmal. That is why I am calling for the resignation of the National Security Minister”, he stated.



According to him, the relaxed attitude of the National Security Ministry and for that matter, the government has encouraged this group to become a “homegrown terrorist” group whose aim is “to put the government into submission and tell the whole Ghana that yes indeed they have the strength, capacity, opportunity and motive to take over”.



The Volta Separatist group, Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) has over the past few years sought to gain independence from Ghana.



On Friday dawn, members of the Volta separatist, the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) blocked some roads in the Volta Region of Ghana as part of their agitation for independence from Ghana.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.