Kan-Dapaah issues sloppy statement on arrest and assault on journalists

General News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: theheraldghana.com

The National Security Ministry, appears to have completed its investigations on the arrest of two Accra-based journalists, one of whom was assaulted.



The content of the actual report is not known, however, a press statement from the ministry disclosed that some of its officers; policemen as well as its new Director of Operations, Lt. Col. Frank Agyeman, who recently replaced Col Michael Opoku, have been fired.



While Lt. Col Agyemang is to go back to Burma Camp for the Chief of Defense Staff to take disciplinary measures against him, the Inspector General of Police is also to institute disciplinary actions against the three Policemen.



The press release said that the National Security investigation finds the actions of its officers inappropriate.



Interestingly, DSP Azugu, whose presence and many actions, including the use of police officers stationed at the National Security Secretariat, has brought embarrassing moments to the secretariat which under the office of the President, was not mentioned in the report, suggesting he gets to stay at the apex security agency.



Another interesting thing about the press release signed by Albert Kan-Dapaah is that while the name of the Director of Operations, was boldly mentioned in the release, none of the three Policemen sent away was mentioned.



It's unclear, why their names and ranks have been concealed by the minister, raising doubts about the genuineness of government actions on this matter.



It is also not clear if Azugu is part of the three unnamed policemen sent to the IGP for disciplinary action and punishment.



The name of Zoe Abu-Baidoo, the other journalist; a female, whom seven heavily-armed police officers were sent to arrest at Citi was also not mentioned in Kan-Dapaah's statement.



It's not clear whether the three policemen were part of the seven armed who stormed the media house to effect the arrest.



Ordinarily, there would be an interdiction pending a thorough investigation into the matter but this is not the case here.



But it said that the investigation established that the entry of Caleb Kudah at National Security was unlawful.



Interestingly, the press release did not mention the assault on Mr. Kudah and what government intends to do with him.



Several organizations have taken on the National Security Secretariat demanding an independent investigation into the matter since it happened.



It's not clear whether this statement will appease them.



