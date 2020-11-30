Regional News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kamal-Deen woos voters in Nanton Constituency

Kamal Deen Abdullai, NPP Deputy Communications Director

Deputy Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kamal Deen Abdullai has called on Ghanaians and the people of Nanton constituency not to have a second thought in voting for Alhaji Hardi Tuferu the NPP parliamentary candidate and president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on December 7.



According to him, Akufo-Addo deserves another four years following his over 80 per cent achievement in his manifesto, adding that he needs four more to continue his good works.



Speaking at Tampion, a community in the constituency when he joined the MP to campaign for votes, he urged constituents to vote for the incumbent MP Alhaji Hardi Tuferu to help him win his seat.



“If you look at what Akufo-Addo has done, it is obvious he has done more than 80 per cent of his campaign promises and for this reason I can assure you that he will do more when given another opportunity. I am therefore calling on everyone to come out in their number and vote massively for the MP and Akufo-Addo in December 7,” he told the constituents



Kamal-Deen who contested in the NPP primaries in the constituency with the incumbent MP also donated 1000 printed t-shirts to the MP to support his campaign.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.