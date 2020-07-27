General News of Monday, 27 July 2020

Kafaba Lynching: ‘Witch-hunters’ missing

Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh

The police in Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region is yet to make any arrest days after the gruesome murder of ninety-year-old Akua Denteh.



According to the Police Commander of the Savannah Region, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Enoch Adutwum Bediako the key suspects captured in a video publicly lynching the deceased to death are on the run.



To further muddy the waters, he claims that Seidu Yahaya, the Chief of the town who has been invited for questioning was unable to honour the call as at Saturday because he (the Chief) claimed he is sick.



He said the police has not arrested the chief because the police does not want to compromise the peace and that the police has to be tactful and diplomatic.



The Police Savannah Region Commander stated that the police have some names it is following to effect some arrest.



Meanwhile, the Chief of Kafaba has denied inviting the said spiritualist to the town as claimed.



He has however promised to cooperate with the Police while the police have a GH¢2,000 bounty up for grabs for any information leading to the arrest of the culprits.



Akua who was buried on Saturday was lynched to death on suspicion of witchcraft.



In a video making rounds on social media, a group of women were seen lynching the elderly woman after a soothsayer claimed she was a witch.



Other members of the community were also seen looking on unconcerned while the woman was being lynched.



Her death sparked spontaneous condemnation from all persons as well as civil society and Hunan right groups.



Former President Jerry John Rawlings for instance has called for investigation into the incident describing it as “cruel and barbaric.”



In a statement issued yesterday, Mr Rawlings said he was appalled by the violence meted out to frail Akua, who was subjected to lashes and beatings on Thursday, July 23.



The former President called for the arrest and prosecution of all the assailants adding that the appropriate judicial punishment must be meted out to them.



“We are in 2020 and such brutal abuse, especially of women should not be countenanced in Ghana. We rose up in unison when George Floyd cruelly lost his life in the United States. We cannot look on and allow something more callous to happen in Ghana.”



The Gender Ministry has also condemned the act and called for an immediate investigation and prosecution of all the perpetrators.



The Gender Ministry added that “the Ministry, on behalf of the Government and People of Ghana, unreservedly condemns this barbaric act, and calls for immediate investigations and prosecution of all the perpetrators of this gruesome murder in accordance with our laws.



“It certainly cannot be said that such antiquated mentality could still be with us in this 21st century where the world and Ghana in particular has made significant strides in upholding the rights and dignity of women.”



Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate to John Mahama, the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) flagbearer, has condemned the lynching of a 90-year-old woman.



Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang, in a Facebook post, wrote: “My attention has been drawn to the most despicable act of lynching of a 90-year-old-woman at Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savanna Region. I condemn in the strongest terms this barbaric act which has left me, like many I can imagine, deeply sad, indeed.”



She stressed that “old age cannot be synonymous to witchcraft” saying that “the elderly in our society rather deserve our love and protection, not this level of unspeakable cruelty”.



The educationist further urged the security to “swiftly investigate and bring the culprits to justice”.



She also sympathised with the bereaved family.





