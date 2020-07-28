Regional News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: 3 News

Kafaba: Chief questioned by police over 90-yr-old's lynching

The chief was at the police station together with some youth of the community

Chief of the Kafaba community Seidu Yahaya has honoured an invitation to the Salaga District Police Command as part of investigations into the lynching of a 90-year-old woman.



The chief was at the police station together with some youth of the community.



It is still unclear what transpired between the chief and the police but he is expected to proceed to Damongo, where he will report to the Savannah Regional Police Command.



No arrest since the murder of Akua Denteh has been made yet.



The homicide experts despatched by the Inspector General of Police to Kafaba are also yet to arrive.



Meanwhile, Amnesty International has since visited the area.



The human rights advocacy organization called on the security to expedite actions immediately to grab the perpetrators.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.