Kaf International school wins again

General News of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: This Generation TV

Mr. Samuel Yankey, a basic 5 pupil of Kaf International School located at Adenta - Pantang Junction, a suburb in Accra has retained the trophy for the school in the season 3 plus “This Generation Essay Writing Competition" primary division which was won for the school in 2022 by a basic 5 pupil, Miss Christiana Akosua Konadu Antwi-Danso.



Mr. Samuel Yankey was in the final with other 14 pupils including Miss. Zelda Quist a basic 6 pupil of Kaf International School alongside other 11 basic schools across the country.



Miss Zelda Quist who was awarded with many citations in the 2022 edition of this essay writing competition was among the finalists in the primary division. She was decorated with, a certificate, goodies, and citations for being one of the best writers and highest scorers in the first and second writing for the Season 3, HD plus This Generation Essay Writing Competition.



Mr. Samuel Yankey, won himself a cash prize of Two Thousand Ghana Cedi (GHc2,000), a plaque, a goodie bag, an HD+ decoder, books, a ticket to play at Zeeland Fun World, a Ghc100 voucher to buy books at the EPP book shop, a free full medical Screening at the Ridge Medical Center and the ultimate trophy for Kaf International School, Adenta.



Miss Kendra Arthur, 2020 winner and a host of This Generation Kids TV Show in an interview with Mrs. Sarah Nyarko-Amegah, Proprietress of the school said, she was very optimistic and had confidence in Samuel and Zelda that they will come out of the competition with gold and as winners to retain the trophy for the school.



She said her only secret for this big win is God, dedicated teachers, supportive parents, and the students themselves. She said the school’s management will continue to put structures in place to strengthen the writing and reading clubs not only to retain the trophy for the 2024 edition but to ensure the students from basic 4 to JHS write good essays in order to obtain a good grade in the English language.



Mrs. Nyarko said the competition has really helped and boosted the confidence of her first-time BECE students who participated in the 2022 and this year’s editions. She used the opportunity to congratulate Samuel Yankey for retaining the trophy, Zelda Quist for the good fight fought; all the children who participated in the competition from the school but did not get to the final, the teachers, parents, and everyone who supported them to victory and the other 13 finalists and their teachers for their good fight they fought.



