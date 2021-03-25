Kadjebi NCCE intensifies education on coronavirus pandemic and vaccination

Regional News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: Amankwa Emelda, Contributor

The Kadjebi District Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has intensified public education on the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination roll-out in the country.



Speaking at one of such programmes organized for Kadjebi Roman Catholic (R. C.) Junior High School students at Kadjebi in the Oti Region, Miss Emelda Nana Ama Amankwa, an Assistant Civic Education Officer told the pupils that COVID-19 was real and therefore, they needed to observe all the preventive and safety protocols of handwashing with soap under running water, social distancing, wearing of face mask and using 70% alcohol-based sanitiser.



Miss Amankwa urged them to remain masked up at all times when outside their homes.



She said everyone is at risk of contracting the deadly Corona Virus; be it someone in the big city or the rural area.



Miss Amankwa mentioned some of the Post-COVID19 Syndromes as forgetfulness, fainting, infertility and impotence.



She urged the Ghanaians to dispel the conspiracy theories and myths against the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out in the country.



Miss Amankwa said conspiracy theories should be treated with contempt; adding that they have no scientific proof.



She said the vaccination would rather contribute to the reduction in COVID-19 ill-health and deaths and also enhance the mental and psychosocial well-being of Ghanaians.



She added that the vaccine was not the cure for COVID-19 and so all protocols must still be observed even after vaccination.



Mr Richard Segbawu, a Principal Field Officer of the NCCE said vaccines do not kill but are meant to protect us and to reduce the risk of contracting viruses and diseases.



He also said the COVID Vaccine was not the first vaccine to be administered in the country and named polio, measles and yellow fever vaccinations as examples of other vaccines administered earlier.



Mr Segbawu told the students that everybody would be vaccinated even though it was not yet the turn of those below 18 years.



He said that the education was only to prepare their minds before it got to their turn and also so they could also go and educate their parents at home that, vaccines do not kill but rather slow the rate of spread.



The Headmaster of the Kadjebi R.C JHS, Mr Francis Norgbedzi thanked the NCCE educative team and called for more of such an educative programme.



Similar programmes were held at Kadjebi Girls’ Model JHS, Kadjebi E. P. Central JHS, Kadjebi D. A. Basic School, among others.