Politics of Sunday, 23 August 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Kabila loses CPP Secretary position to ex PURC PRO, Nana Yaa Jantuah

Acting General Secretary of CPP, James Kwabena Bomfeh

Acting General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh, a.k.a Kabila has lost the bid to become the substantive General Secretary of the party.



He was beaten by former PURC Public Affairs Director, Nana Yaa Akyimpim Jantuah who polled 187 votes as against 67 votes for Kabila.



Meanwhile, Mr Ivor Greenstreet, has, again, been elected to lead the party into the 7 December 2020 general elections.



The party’s internal polls were held in the Eastern Region on Saturday, 22 August 2020.



Below are the full results of the Congress:



Results from CPP National Delegates Congress -Eastern Region



Presidential



Bright Akwetey -27



Dr. Divine Ayivor -14



Ivor Kobina Greenstreet -213



National Executives



National Chairman



Hajia Hamdatu -73



Nana Bright Oduro -68



Kwaku Ankrah Quansah-9



Nana Akosua Frimpomaa kumakuma-100



Rejected -5



National Vice Chairman



Onsy Kwame Nkrumah -84



Emmanuel Ogbojor -125



John Benjamin Davids-39



Rejected -7



General Secretary



Nana Yaa Akyimpim Jantuah -187



James Kabila Kwabena Bomfeh -67



Rejected -1



National Woman Org.



Hajia Aisha Sulley -129



Rose Austin Tenadu -122



Rejected -4



National Organizer



Moses Ambing Yirimbo -179



Rashid Alao -76



National Youth Organizer



Osei Kofi Aquah -168



Solomon Duncan -80



Rejected -6



Treasurer



Emmanuel Opare Oduro -169



Edwina Okuadjo Ayorkor -79



Rejected -7





