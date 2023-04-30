KUMACA past students elect executives

General News of Sunday, 30 April 2023

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

At their sixth congress, the Kumasi Academy Past Students' Association (KAPSA-Akunini Global) elected a seven-member executive team through electronic voting to lead their organization for a four-year term.



The event, which took place at the 21st-century Akunini Science Laboratory last Saturday, was lively and colourful.



Okunini Harry Boakye was elected Global President, Okunini Ernest Yaw Anim as Global Vice President, Okunini Ebenezer Sackey as Global General Secretary (reelected), Okunini Frank Bio as Global Assistant General Secretary (reelected), Okunini Frank Gyamfi Yeboah as Global Financial Secretary, Okunini Augustina Osei-Kofi as Global Treasurer, and Okunini Martha Joyce Arthur as Global Communications Officer.



The newly-elected executive team, which takes over from the Okunini Kwabena Dapaah-Siakwan-led team, was sworn in by Okunini Lawyer Kwame Boafo.



In his acceptance speech, the new Global President, Okunini Boakye, pledged to maintain the high standards set by his predecessors and laid out four objectives for his team.



These goals include building strong and united year groups, reducing the unemployment rate among past students, winning the prestigious NSMQ trophy, and creating a fund to assist brilliant but needy students.



Okunini Boakye expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve the Akunini Global and the students of Kumasi Academy, and Okunini Dapaah-Siakwan conveyed his unwavering support for his successor Global President and his team.