You are here: HomeNews2022 11 15Article 1662686

General News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

KT Hammond tops Twitter trends

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, K.T. Hammond Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, K.T. Hammond

The Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, who is also the co-chair of the ad hoc committee in parliament is currently topping trends on social media platform; Twitter, as the committee has commenced the public hearing of the motion of censure against Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Following this development, some Ghanaians have shared mixed feelings about the comments made by K. T. Hammond while others took him on over his comment that he does not have a car hence the reason he is unaware of the current hike in fuel prices.

"I don't have a car. I don't buy fuel, KT Hammond, Me: Does he fly to parliament and his constituency?" Marcusadampah tweeted.

“I just burst out laughing when I saw KT Hammond as the chair. This seating will drag with a lot of interference from him," kwantw3fo added.

Below are some of the tweets:































NYA/FNOQ

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment