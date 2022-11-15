KT Hammond tops Twitter trends

General News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

The Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, who is also the co-chair of the ad hoc committee in parliament is currently topping trends on social media platform; Twitter, as the committee has commenced the public hearing of the motion of censure against Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



Following this development, some Ghanaians have shared mixed feelings about the comments made by K. T. Hammond while others took him on over his comment that he does not have a car hence the reason he is unaware of the current hike in fuel prices.



"I don't have a car. I don't buy fuel, KT Hammond, Me: Does he fly to parliament and his constituency?" Marcusadampah tweeted.



“I just burst out laughing when I saw KT Hammond as the chair. This seating will drag with a lot of interference from him," kwantw3fo added.



I just burst out laughing when I saw KT Hammond as the chair. This seating will drag with a lot of interference from him.



Ken Ofori Atta — Kwantwɛfo Dacosta  (@kwantw3fo) November 15, 2022

Anybody else listening to KT Hammond chairing the ad hoc parliamentary committee to discuss the finance minister on @Citi973 ? The man is chaos personified; the perfect description of a cantankerous old man???????????? Whew! — Rich Aunty Kwakyewa #FixTheCountry (@bougiefeminist) November 15, 2022

I've never had the chance to listen to KT Hammond before untill today's ad-hoc committee sitting. I asked myself: was this the man who referred to the youth as empty-headed? So this man is called honorable member? Interesting — ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????? (@TorgbuiTsali) November 15, 2022

God bless @samgeorgegh for pushing for this committee hearing to be televised live; and letting us see KT Hammond as Co-Chair. This is not funny! — Emmanuel Adjei Bekoe (@eadjeibekoe) November 15, 2022

"I don't have a car. I don't buy fuel."—KT Hammond



Me: Does he fly to parliament and his constituency? — General Marcus! (@marcusadampah) November 15, 2022

KT Hammond is that unnoticed kid in the class who finally gets recognise and his excitement won't make him think straight — Kwame Prodigy???????? (@kwame_dwomoh) November 15, 2022

Everyday it’s “the young people are not serious” “young people don’t know how to talk” “young people don’t respect” etc etc. Which is why I LOVE it whenever KT Hammond is at the forefront of things. Cos he’s living proof that all those statements are wrobbish.???? — Rich Aunty Kwakyewa #FixTheCountry (@bougiefeminist) November 15, 2022

Gabby Okyere Darko giving KT Hammond signs to check his phone(chairman). We are finished as country. — Nana Addo???????????? (@Blarq1) November 15, 2022

You listen closely and it’s very obvious that KT Hammond is being spoon-fed. He himself doesn’t know anything about the enquiries he is making. Christ! — Mr. Ray ???????? (@TheEdemTamekloe) November 15, 2022

KT Hammond is making a joke of the entire nation! What's this? — K O B B S (@noye__) November 15, 2022

Did I hear KT Hammond say on National TV that he "doesn't buy fuel so doesn't know if fuel prices are high"? ???? No wonder some of these politicians are out of touch with the realities of hardships Ghanaians are facing. Smh The arrogance and boldness with which he quickly snapped. — ᴏғᴏʟɪ ۰۪ ᴍᴀʀᴛɪɴ (@ocquaye_fio) November 15, 2022

Who at all chose KT Hammond to be on this Adhoc Committee hearing from Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta on vote of censure. If there is any society where the leaders lack the knowledge and the importance of justice, then oppression will be a common neighbor of the citizens — Charles Agbo Taylor (@AgboTaylor) November 15, 2022

Why is KT Hammond chair of this committee? He seems clueless… — Papi Stylin’ (@AponkyeDiego) November 15, 2022

I'm just remembering what KT Hammond said about Ghanaian youth sometime ago and I'm comparing it to his mannerism today as a chair of committee and I just wonder... What did Ghana do wrong to have people like him in such positions????????????? It's pathetic to say the least — Manny (@MrMa_nuel) November 15, 2022

