KT Hammond 'blinds' Dr Donkor during live interview

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has become known for his theatrics on the floor of Parliament.



The MP, who is now the minister-designate for Trade and Industry, once again showed that life should sometimes be taken on a lighter note.



While, Dr Kwabena Donkor, MP for Pru East and former Power Minister, was aggressively addressing some challenges his constituents have been facing to the media, KT Hammond seems not to have gauged his level of seriousness.



As Dr Donkor was busily narrating the ordeal of his constituents, Trade Minister-designate walked melodramatically towards him, on his blind side and stood behind him (Dr Donkor).



MP for Pru East was lamenting about the poor nature of some roads in his constituency which he said have become a security threat.



The moment Dr Donkor threatened to sue the High Way Authority over the roads, KT Hammond covered his face and run away.



The Pru East MP, who was talking with a serious face, could not help but laugh as he watched KT Hammond running after what he did.



