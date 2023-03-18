KNUST unveils beautiful gold-plated statue of Otumfuo

General News of Saturday, 18 March 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has unveiled a statue of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
The statue, gold-plated shows the Asantehene who is also the Chancellor of the school, in a traditional Kente cloth, with what appears to be royal jewelry on his arms and wrists.
The statue also captures Otumfuo with a head ornament.
The statue which captures Otumfuo’s facial details in an exceptional way could be described as an exact duplicate of his image.
A post shared by the Asante Nation on their Twitter page, showed the Asante King in a pose with some other school officials around the statue.
Here is a glimpse of the statue of Otumfuo:
The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has unveiled a giant statue of their Chancellor, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.— The Asante Nation (@Ashanti_Kingdom) March 18, 2023
KNUST has arguably become the most attractive university in the country in both academics, facilities and human resources. pic.twitter.com/LwjRhZj3Vq