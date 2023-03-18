You are here: HomeNews2023 03 18Article 1733213

General News of Saturday, 18 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

KNUST unveils beautiful gold-plated statue of Otumfuo

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

The statue captures Otumfuo Osei Tutu II dressed in his royal regalia The statue captures Otumfuo Osei Tutu II dressed in his royal regalia

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has unveiled a statue of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The statue, gold-plated shows the Asantehene who is also the Chancellor of the school, in a traditional Kente cloth, with what appears to be royal jewelry on his arms and wrists.

The statue also captures Otumfuo with a head ornament.

The statue which captures Otumfuo’s facial details in an exceptional way could be described as an exact duplicate of his image.

A post shared by the Asante Nation on their Twitter page, showed the Asante King in a pose with some other school officials around the statue.

Here is a glimpse of the statue of Otumfuo: