KNUST to introduce health related courses at its Obuasi campus

Heads of Department of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly and Senior management members

The Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Professor Mrs. Rita Akosua Dickson, has revealed that discussions have gone on to introduce Health related courses such as Nursing, Midwifery, and Medilab to its Obuasi Campus.



Speaking at a day's working visit to formally introduce herself to the management of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly on Thursday, August 20, 2020, the First female Vice-Chancellor of the University said "currently, the Dean of the Obuasi campus is working with the Dean of Medicine and Dentistry, Knust and Hospitals in Obuasi for space for experiential training for students when the courses come on board".



She said management of the University is relentlessly pursuing expansion of programs in their Obuasi campus which currently has a student population of 343.



With the graduates of the Free Senior High School expected to increase students intake at the Country's Universities, the Vice Chancellor said "We are molding the gold not on the ground but in the minds and brains of the children in the country".



Professor Dickson praised the Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi, Hon Elijah Adansi-Bonah for playing a lead role to ensure that the Knust-Obuasi campus see the light of day. She advised the two parties (KNUST and OMA) to work collaboratively to strengthen their existing relationship which is needed to train skillful and quality graduates for Ghana.



The Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi Honorable Elijah Adansi-Bonah congratulated the Vice Chancellor on her appointment and for making history. He said KNUST and the Obuasi Municipal Assembly have an unending relationship in the field of education. He called on the two parties to be mindful of the task ahead and work assiduously to achieve the ultimate goal of producing quality graduates for the country.



Kwaku Kwarteng, the Member of Parliament for Obuasi West Constituency also added his voice to the call for the two parties to collaborate effectively to achieve the desired goal.



The management of Knust seized the opportunity to put forward their concerns to the MP for Obuasi west who is also the Deputy Minister of Finance for redress.



Heads of Departments of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly and Senior management members of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology were also present.

