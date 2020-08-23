Regional News of Sunday, 23 August 2020

KNUST strengthens ties with institutions in Ashanti Region

Professor (Mrs) Rita Akosua Dickson, the new Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has led a delegation of the University on a working visit to some institutions in Kumasi.



The exercise aimed at strengthening linkages with stakeholders, including the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), and Regional Police Command.



The University hopes to engage the broader spectrum of the society - to identify possible areas of collaboration and partnership, for the collective and sustainable development of the country.



“Our focus is this, if Ghana questions, West Africa questions, Africa questions, the globe happens to have any questions, KNUST will be ready to provide the answers,” the Vice-Chancellor assured.



The delegation included Prof. Mark Adom-Asamoah, the acting Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Norris Bekoe, University Relations Officer (URO), and other Management members.



Issues discussed during the tour covered a wide range of areas, encompassing the vision and mission of the KNUST, the best science and technology-based university in the West African sub-Region.



Rebuilding the Kumasi metropolis, Ghana’s oldest and second-largest city, to befit the status of a 21st Century city, as well as issues related to tourism development and investment, students’ security and safety on and off-campus, also came up for discussion.



Prof. (Mrs) Akosua Dickson, in a meeting with the Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Osei Assibey-Antwi, said the University’s vision was tied to that of the nation.



Therefore, there was the need for more interaction and brainstorming amongst stakeholders to bring prosperity to the people.



Prof. (Mrs) Akosua Dickson, the 11th and first female Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, in her recent investiture speech, said the University stood for relevant research, quality teaching, entrepreneurship training, and provision of service to its stakeholders.



“We will maintain our focus as ‘Leaders in Change’ in the training of highly-skilled 21st Century entrepreneurial graduates for social, economic, and technological advancements,” she stated.



Dr. Norris Bekoe, the URO, throwing more light on the Vice-Chancellor-led tour, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Kumasi, said it formed part of efforts by the new Vice-Chancellor to share the University’s vision with stakeholders.

