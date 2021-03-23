KNUST revokes certificate of graduate nurse for impersonation

General News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: GNA

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has revoked the Diploma in Nursing Certificate it awarded in 2020 to Comfort Atingane for impersonation.



According to a statement signed by Mr Andrews K Boateng Registrar of the University and issued in Kumasi, Ms Atingane, who was a student of the Sunyani Nursing and Midwifery Training College (SNMTC), an affiliate of KNUST, fraudulently gained admission into the College using the credentials of another person.



She was purported to have used the WASSCE results and credentials of one Ms Afobiga Amaliba Diana, a former student of the Bolgatanga Nursing Training College.



The statement said KNUST awarded Ms Atingane a Diploma in nursing certificate in February 2020, based on the presentations made by the SNMTC for the award of same at the time and on assumption that she was a bonafide student of the College.



The statement however said, “in the light of the disclosure of her act of impersonation and falsification of results upon which she was admitted, and to safeguard the reputation of the University, the academic board of KNUST has with effect from February 2020, the date of award, revoked the Diploma Certificate issued to her."



It said all the relevant authorities were duly communicated to in regard of the latest development.