KNUST ranked best in the world for provision of edu based on SDG 4

General News of Friday, 2 June 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is the best university in the world for the provision of quality education based on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4.



This was announced in the 2023 Times Higher Education Impact Ranking, Thursday, 1 June 2023.



The university, thus, becomes a destination for quality education globally.



The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the SDGs.



The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings uses carefully calibrated indicators to provide comprehensive and balanced comparison across four broad areas, including research, stewardship, outreach and teaching.



The 2023 ranking is the fifth edition.



The overall rankings include 1,951 universities from 112 countries and regions.