Regional News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

KNUST medical student in need of GH¢1.2 million to undergo surgery

Medical student, Rita Abodoh

The University of Ghana Medical Students Association is requesting support as it seeks to raise funds to support a colleague at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



Rita Abodoh, a fourth-year medical student at KNUST has been diagnosed with Osteosarcoma – cancer in the bone.



She was diagnosed earlier this year and needs support to go for urgent surgery in Ghana.



The amount needed is GH¢1.2 million but her colleagues at the University of Ghana are targetting to support with GH¢100,000.



The condition has forced her out of school.



“Rita can’t lie on her back. She can’t sit up straight. Our colleague is in serious pain and is out of school for now as she seeks treatment,” Justice Obeng Manu, the head of UGMSA’s Committee to raise support for Rita has told UniversNews.



The University of Ghana Medical Students Association is appealing to the public to support young Rita with donations of any amount.



It is estimated that treatment for bone and joint cancers in the US exceeds over $100,000



Donations can be made through Mobile Money number:



0549 816 346



Justice Obeng Manu