KNUST launches ‘Day of Giving’ to resolve perennial accommodation challenges

Regional News of Friday, 4 August 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The management of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has launched a campaign to raise funds for the expansion and upgrading of on-campus accommodation infrastructure.



Dubbed the 'KNUST Day Of Giving' (KDG), the management has set aside every 6th day of October which marks the day the University was established, as the day to solicit for funds for the envisioned project to resolve perennial accommodation challenges.



Vice Chancellor of the school, Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, launched the project on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, during a press soiree with a target of Ghc200 million for construction of a 200-bed capacity accommodation for the students.



"In line with our efforts to secure safe, reliable and comfortable accommodation for our students, we proudly announce the launch of the KNUST Day of Giving on the 6th of October 2023 and every 6th October," she said.



"This philanthropic campaign aimed at raising approximately 200 million Ghana cedis, which will be wholly dedicated to expanding and upgrading the on-campus accommodation infrastructure. We wholeheartedly believe that such an undertaking will significantly improve the residential needs of students and reduce the accommodation deficit of our students," she said.



Professor Rita Akosua Dickson again expressed the readiness of the university to partner private investors and make available free lands to them for provision of accommodation for both students and staff of the university.



"In our steadfast commitment to enhancing on campus accommodation facilities, we are actively exploring the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) models for both students and staff," she added.



She noted that, to expedite this initiative, the management of the renowned university has extended its appeal to the esteemed business community and investors to partner with them towards this noble course.



“KNUST is prepared to offer suitable land as part of its dedicated contribution, fostering a mutually beneficial partnership that will positively impact the lives of countless students," she added.