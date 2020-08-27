General News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Source: My News GH

KNUST final year students to pay GH¢250 for virtual graduation

File photo

Final years students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) will be expected to pay GH¢250 for the school’s first-ever virtual graduation.



According to the school, the fee is meant to cater for Congregation Publication, Graduation Medals, Certificate Holders, University Souvenirs and Administrative costs.



The Graduation Ceremony is expected to take place on September 19, 2020, and students who wish to take part in the virtual graduation are expected to upload their portrait in which they are formally dressed onto apps.knust.edu.gh/students.



Deadline for the payment by students is on September 11, 2020, and the event will be streamed on all KNUST social media platforms.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.