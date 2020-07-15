Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

KNUST final year student kills taxi driver over GHC1,200

File photo: The suspect is Emmanuel Awuah who is reading Geological Engineering at KNUST

News available to Kingdomfmonline indicates that a final year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has murdered a taxi driver, who happens to be his friend.



Emmanuel Awuah who is reading Geological Engineering at the University allegedly murdered Thomas Kwame Danso for owing him Ghc 1,200.00.



According to our sources, the car owner of the taxi reported to the police station at Kumasi Pankrono of his missing driver.



The Police upon further investigations apprehended Mr Awuah to assist in finding the taxi driver who is his friend.



Awuah narrating how it all happened said, his friend Kwame Danso owed him 1,200ghc which he believes the only way to get his money back is to murder his friend, sell the car, take the amount his friend is owing him and give the rest of the money to the car owner.



The police are still investigating the matter and our cherished readers will be updated.

